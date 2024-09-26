InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 27,702 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 118.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

