Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.23

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as high as C$10.30. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 465,941 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$239.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.60 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.1533048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

