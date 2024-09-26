Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,823,191.36 in Stock

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 200,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $1,823,191.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Vladimir Galkin bought 297,443 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,650,217.13.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $1,879,171.41.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 4.1 %

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 128.67% and a negative net margin of 513.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.