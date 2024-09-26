Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

BATS PMAR opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

