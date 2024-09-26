Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

UNOV opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.