Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 204.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,716 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 369.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 361,797 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 34.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 439,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 185,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

