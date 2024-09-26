Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 31,988 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,727,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,072,860.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 308,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,320. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

