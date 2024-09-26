Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 31,988 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $240,549.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,727,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,072,860.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
BIGZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 308,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,320. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
