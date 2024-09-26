Insider Buying: Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Purchases 458,500 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 458,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,962.45.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

TSE:ERD opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.58. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

About Erdene Resource Development

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.