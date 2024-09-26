Insider Buying: Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider Purchases 458,500 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 458,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,962.45.
Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance
TSE:ERD opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.58. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 8.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.
About Erdene Resource Development
