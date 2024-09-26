Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $78,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,494,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.25. 3,824,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,293. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

