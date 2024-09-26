Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells 7,712 Shares of Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$59,382.40.

TSE ACB traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 280,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$424.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.03. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$12.85.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.48) by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$92.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

