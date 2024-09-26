Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 56,274 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$250,982.04.

BTO stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

BTO has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

