Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 56,274 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$250,982.04.
B2Gold Stock Performance
BTO stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.77.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current year.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BTO has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.