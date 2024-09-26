Insider Selling: Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Sells 12,819 Shares of Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total value of C$1,562,007.97.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.70. The company had a trading volume of 734,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,284. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.23 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.1628545 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$120.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

