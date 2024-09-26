Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells 1,331 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $154,462.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,120,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 107,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,086. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.
