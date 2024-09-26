Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,490,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,156,656.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $9.58 on Thursday, hitting $277.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,412. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.16 and a 1 year high of $297.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 303.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

