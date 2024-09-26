Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 6,807 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,117,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,287,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.