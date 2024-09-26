Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 6,807 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,117,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,287,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.
  • On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.