Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Sells 4,096 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,096 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $14,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 507,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 279,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,211. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 95.7% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Getty Images by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter worth $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.