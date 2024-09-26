Insider Selling: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Sells 320,691 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 320,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $558,002.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlson Capital, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glatfelter alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Glatfelter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

Glatfelter Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:GLT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 615,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,018. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.44 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glatfelter

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.