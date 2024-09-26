Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Insider Sells 4,423 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 357,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 166,900.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 184.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

