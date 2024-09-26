Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Insider Sells 4,423 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 357,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $95.08.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
