Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Director Sells 1,604 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.5 %
LLYVK stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,667. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
