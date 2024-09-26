Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares in the company, valued at $461,365,418.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $573,170.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00.

Roblox stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 7,958,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,489. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

