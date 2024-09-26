Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 22,151 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. 792,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,588. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

