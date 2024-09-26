Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 97,628 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,988.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,190,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,667. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,786,023 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

