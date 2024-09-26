Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells 97,628 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$161,310.74.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE URE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.62. 143,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.97. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

