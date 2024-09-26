Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,315 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

