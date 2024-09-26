Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

