Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 113 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $463.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $467.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.16 and its 200 day moving average is $429.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

View Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.