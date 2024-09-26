Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,175.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,773.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,738.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,182.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

