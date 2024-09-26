Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,469 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.