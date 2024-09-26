Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,269,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

