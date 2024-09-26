Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,605,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,381,000 after buying an additional 105,809 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48,673.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $59.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

