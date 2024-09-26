Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,389,893 shares of company stock valued at $190,485,693. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.