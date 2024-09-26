Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,150 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.98 per share, for a total transaction of 32,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 329,245,112.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 44,609 shares of company stock valued at $713,967 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.84 and its 200-day moving average is 15.54. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

