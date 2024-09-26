Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

