Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Intel by 61.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 815,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 310,322 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 40.5% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 153,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $1,407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,213,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

