Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after buying an additional 1,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after buying an additional 1,695,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

