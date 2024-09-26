Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,713,000 after buying an additional 177,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $228.27 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

