Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $833,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 174.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $301.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.