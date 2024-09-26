Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

