Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,895,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

