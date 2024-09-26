Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 30,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 665,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.11.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

