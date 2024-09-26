Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 759,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $37,824,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 263,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

