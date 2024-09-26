Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,518 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,599,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

