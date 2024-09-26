Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,195,000. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,755,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

