Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 130.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 120,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

