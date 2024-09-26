Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,423,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at $61,423,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 996,748 shares of company stock valued at $104,640,053. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.