Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

MDLZ opened at $74.06 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

