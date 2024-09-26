Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

