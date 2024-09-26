Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

