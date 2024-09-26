Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 216,596 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

