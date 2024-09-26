Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 67 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,114.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,072.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

